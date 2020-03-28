Thomas Bryant
April 16, 1926 - March 13, 2020
"Al," Thomas Alton Bryant, Sr., 93, went to be with his Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Waco, Texas. Al was born April 16, 1926, in Grand Rapids, MI. He was the second son of Harry and Marie (Townsend) Bryant. Al graduated from South High School, was drafted into the Army in 1944, and stationed in Fort Riley, KS, training to deploy as part of the 1st Cavalry invading forces in the South Pacific and Japan when the bombs were dropped. As a result, his troop went in as part of the occupying forces in Japan. He served as a military policeman for 18 months.
Upon discharge from the Armyn he entered Grand Rapids Jr. College to major in journalism. He continued his studies at Wheaton Collegen then on to the University of Michigann where he graduated in 1951.
Al married Jeanne E. Carlson on September 10, 1949. They were married for 53 years. To that union were born three sons: Thomas A., Jr., Donald S., and John K. They adopted their daughter, Ann Elizabeth, when she was 12 days old.
After graduation from the University of Michigan, Al became assistant to the editor at Zondervan Publishing House in Grand Rapids. Within four months he assumed the position of Editor-in-Chief where he served for 26 years in all facets of Christian publishing.
In 1977, he became Managing Editor of Word, Inc., in Waco, TX. Al retired from Word in 1991 and returned to Grand Rapids to be near his sons Don and John and their families, extended family and lifelong friends. Al continued his work in Christian publishing as Director of Publications with Kregel Publications, retiring again in 1994. Throughout his life, Al was active in First Covenant Church of Grand Rapids, MI, and First United Methodist Church of Waco, TX.
While in Waco, Jeanne became terminally ill with cancer and died in Grand Rapids in 2002. Al returned to Texas and on June 22, 2003, married longtime friend, Betty Toland Moore, and made their home in Waco.
Al is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Tom and wife, Gail, Don and wife, Mindy, John and wife, Kim, Ann and husband, Bart Townsend; grandchildren, Jamieson and wife, Jessica Bryant, Kelsey Bryant, Breanne and husband, Matt Zalewski, Jake and Staci Bryant, Dr. Britni Bryant and husband, Troy Phillips, Jessica and Josh Kirkwood, Justine and Jenna Bryant, Nate and wife, Megan Townsend, Will Townsend and wife, Rachel; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Kathryn Bryant, Liam Bryant, Kaden and Gavin Kirkwood, and Kingsley Townsend. Al is also survived by his stepchildren, Marlo and Curt Collins, Todd and Angela Moore; step-grandsons, Coy and Caden Collins, Drew and Luke Moore, extended family, and treasured friends.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents; brother, Jack, and wife, Jeanne.
Memorial services will be held at a future date both in Waco and Grand Rapids.
