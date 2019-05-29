Bob L. BryantAug. 6, 1935 - May 27, 2019Bob was born in Reagan, Texas, August 6, 1935, and departed this earth in Waco on May 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery.Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran, and a career machinist that worked for Marathon Battery for several years, and retired from Safe Tire.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Thelma Bryant; sister, June Huckins; and brother, J.L. "Buddy" Bryant.He is survived by his beloved wife, Betty; sons, Mark Lovelace and wife, Miriam, of Lytle, Texas, Ron Bryant of Bandera, Texas, and Gary Haralson and wife, Tammy, of Aquilla, Texas; and six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Additionally he is survived by sisters, Elsie Morris of Carrolton, Texas, and Katie Senske and husband, Jim, of New Ulm, Minnesota; also many nieces and nephews.Bob loved working on small engines, watching his kids and grandkids play various sports, watching the Baylor Lady Bears and old Westerns on TV, and telling "Mr. Bryant" stories on the porch with an ice cold beer. Most of all he loved and cherished his family.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
