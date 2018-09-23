Julia Annette BrutonSept. 9, 1931 - Sept. 21, 2018Annette Lowery Bruton, age 87, of Gatesville, passed away, Friday, September 21, 2018. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 24, at Scott's Funeral Home, with burial following at Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Annette was born, September 9, 1931, in Mound, Texas, to the late J.H. and Lessie McHargue Lowery. She attended school in Mound and Gatesville, graduating from Gatesville High School in 1948. Annette married Bobby Dean Bruton on April 27, 1948.She worked for Texas Dept. of Transportation for over 22 years and at TDCJ until she retired. Annette attended Live Oak Baptist Church most of her adult life and enjoyed having lunch with the Class of 1948. She was generous with what she had giving to many different types of organizations.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Dean Bruton; son, Ricky Bruton; brothers, Joe Lowery, J.C. Lowery, and James Lowery; sisters, Winnie Middleton, Juanita Louna, Estella Pruitt, Corine Holman, and Bonnie Goodrich.Annette is survived by her brother, Bobby Lowery and wife, Nelda; and many nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Mound Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 177, Mound, TX 76558 or to Live Oak Baptist Church, 113 FM 107, Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
