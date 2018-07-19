Mildred Lee BrustromApril 30, 1929 - July 17, 2018Mildred (Jennings) Lee Brustrom, 89, of Hubbard, passed away, Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Waco. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 21, at Parkview Baptist Church in Waco with Dr. John Collier and Pastor Joey Crenshaw officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 p.m., at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 20, at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.Mildred was born, April 30, 1929, in Hubbard to Elva J. and Minnie Lee (Matthews) Jennings. She was a lifelong resident of the Hubbard area and was a longtime rancher in Hill County. Mildred married Floyd Leon Lee in December 1946 and after his passing in 1962, she married Bobbie Brustrom in 1965. She was very active in civic affairs in Hill County and the City of Hubbard as she served as Hill County Commissioner of Precinct 3 for six years and was active with Cause, Inc. Mildred was also a Board member for Child Protective Services in Hill County and was an active member of the Hubbard Rodeo Association and Hubbard Garden Club. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Waco.Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Floyd Leon Lee in 1962; her second husband, Bobbie Brustrom in 1998 and two sisters, Betty Sue Fiezel and Ina Lou "Sissy" Lillard.Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Taylor and husband, Kenneth, of Hubbard and Jo Plemons and husband, Bob, of Waco; brother, Joe Don Jennings and wife, Marianne, of Prosper; four grandsons, Bryan Taylor and wife, Paige, of Rowlett, Scott Taylor and wife, Kristi, of Carrollton, Steven Plemons and wife, Angie, of Midland and Mike Plemons and wife, Sarah, of Flint; six great-grandsons, Garrett Taylor, Hayden Taylor, Will Plemons, Nathan Plemons, Ben Plemons and Mack Plemons; and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Providence Place Hospice at St. Catherine Center, 300 W. Highway 6, Waco, Texas 76712 or Parkview Baptist Church, 1100 E. Lake Shore Drive, Waco, Texas 76708.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Mildred at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
