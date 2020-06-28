Ronnie F. Brunson Nov. 9, 1944 - June 26, 2020 Ronnie F. Brunson, 75, of Elm Mott, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at a local hospital. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joey Crenshaw officiating. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery in Ross. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Ronnie was born November 9, 1944, in Henderson, to Richard C. and Marjorie Ann (Slovacek) Brunson. He graduated from New London High School in 1963. Ronnie attended Kilgore College and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Baylor University in 1967. Ronnie married the love of his life, Lynetta Gilbreath, on August 26, 1967, in Elm Mott. He then was drafted by the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. He then started his professional career in 1970 with Shell Oil Co. in Houston; then returned to Waco in 1980, working for Center of Occupational Research and Development (CORD), Fortenberry Insurance Agency, and finally with Equalizer for 15 years, retiring in 2018. Ronnie especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, and spending time with his family. Ronnie was a member of NRA, a former deacon of Elm Mott First Baptist Church, a member of Parkview Baptist Church, Sam B. Crawford Masonic Lodge #1418 in New Caney, and Waco Rotary Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Lynn Brunson. Survivors include wife of 52 years, Lynetta E. Brunson of Elm Mott; sons, Robert Joe Brunson of Ft. Worth, and Bradley Dewayne Brunson and wife, Stephanie, of Lacy Lakeview; granddaughters, Audrey Lynn Brunson, Meredith Sue Brunson, and Breanna Kay Brunson; and sister, Patricia Ann Brunson of Benbrook. Memorial contributions may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

