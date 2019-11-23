Randy BrumleyNov. 20, 1954 - Nov. 20, 2019Randy Brumley, 65, passed away Wednesday night, November 20, 2019, at his McGregor residence. To celebrate his life, a gathering will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, November 23, at his residence.Randy was born November 20, 1954, in Gatesville, Texas, the son of the late Jehu Sherman and Bonnice Florine (Thompson) Brumley. He received his education in the Gatesville and McGregor School Systems. On August 1, 1975, he married Connie Jo Walters in Waco. The lifelong mechanic served his country in the United States Army.Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Connie Brumley; two daughters, Michelle Jackson and husbandm Russell, and Shannon Hall; brother, Doug Brumley; sister, Shirley Bohne and husband, Don; six grandchildren, Tristine Jackson, Skyler Jackson, Dakota Hall, Colby Jackson, Colton Jackson, and Isaiah Hall; great-grandchild, River Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
