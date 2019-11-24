Glenn Leonard BrumbelowJune 5, 1932 - Nov. 22, 2019Glenn Brumbelow, 87, of China Spring, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his residence.Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, at Eagle Springs Baptist Church in Moody followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Bob Van Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Eagle Springs Cemetery.The complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
