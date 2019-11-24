Glenn Leonard BrumbelowJune 5, 1932 - Nov. 22, 2019Glenn Brumbelow, 87, of China Spring, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his residence.Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, at Eagle Springs Baptist Church in Moody followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Bob Van Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Eagle Springs Cemetery.The complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

Tags

Load entries