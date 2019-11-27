Glenn Leonard BrumbelowJune 5, 1932 - Nov. 22, 2019Glenn L. Brumbelow, 87, of China Spring, passed away at home Friday, November 22, 2019. He is now at home in Heaven with his Savior Jesus Christ.Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, at Eagle Springs Baptist Church, near Moody followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Eagle Springs Baptist Church.Glenn was born on June 5, 1932, in Gatesville, to Paul Leonard Brumbalow and Rosa Lee (Evetts) Brumbalow. He was reared in rural Coryell County, Gatesville and McGregor and graduated from McGregor High School in 1950. He served as a Medic in the U.S. Air Force from June 12, 1951 to June 11, 1955 and honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant at Keesler AFB. He received the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals.Glenn met Gladys Carolyn Robinson while serving in Mississippi and were married on August 8, 1953. They returned to McGregor upon his U.S.A.F. discharge they raised their four children in McGregor, Waco and China Spring.Glenn was employed for 33 years in tire manufacturing and as the only carpenter in his last 15 years at General Tire & Rubber Co. Glenn was a member of Eagle Springs Baptist Church where he used his carpentry skills to help build the building; sang with the Gospel 5; and served as a deacon.Glenn was preceded in death by his parents: and sisters, Jesse Opal Bales, Rosemary Jackson, Peggy Anita Fieseler, and Reba Nell Horton.He is survived by his wife, Gladys; sister, Vera Pauline Jones; son, Don Brumbelow and wife, Kim; daughters, Mrs. Sue Roberts and husband, John, Judy Knudson and fiancé, James Dickens, Mrs. Pam Binion and husband, Ron; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, in honor of his wife, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's association at www.act.alz.orgThoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
