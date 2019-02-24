Sara Sue BrowningMay 14, 1928 - Feb. 22, 2019Sara Sue Browning, 90, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. The service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Talley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Sue was born May 14, 1928, in Kaufman, Texas, to Ross A. Tippett and Sybil Morrow Tippett. She was the oldest in the family with two sisters and a brother. She attended elementary school in Kaufman and after a family move, graduated from Granbury High School. After graduation she worked for the county judge. It was during this time she met and married O.H. Browning. Upon his graduation from Texas A&M, they moved to North Dakota for a year before settling in Waco and establishing his veterinary practice. During her children's school years, Sue was active in their school activities, usually serving as a PTA room mother. With her children grown, she helped manage the office in her husband's veterinary practice. As a couple they were blessed with many wonderful friends with whom they shared countless dinners and outings at the lake, as well as well as many trips and cruises. She enjoyed playing bridge as well as fishing with her dear friend, Jayne Hicks. Sue was a member of Crestview Church of Christ for over 55 years.She was preceded in death by her husband, O.H. Browning; brother, Robert Tippett; and infant daughter, Susan.She is survived by her sisters, Norma Swaim and Wanda Houston; daughter, Melinda Henson and husband, Ray; son, Steve Browning and wife, Jann; grandchildren, Keri Henson, Kyle Henson, Sarah Browning, Ryan Browning and wife, Holly; and three great-grandchildren.The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of The Delaney, as well as Bluebonnet Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to contribute to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
