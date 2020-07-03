Curley Browning

Feb. 11, 1950 - June 25, 2020

Curley Browning June 25, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 4, at Mt. Pleasant B.C. Viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, at funeral home. Mask and seating requirements.

