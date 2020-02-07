Billie BrownfieldNov. 29, 1926 - Feb. 5, 2020Billie Brownfield passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. A reception will follow at the church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

