Billie BrownfieldNov. 29, 1926 - Feb. 5, 2020Billie Brownfield passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. A reception will follow at the church.
Brownfield, Billie
