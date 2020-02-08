Billie BrownfieldNov. 29, 1926 - Feb. 5, 2020Billie Ruth Hayhurst Brownfield, 93, peacefully passed away on February 5, 2020, with her loving daughters by her side. Mrs. Brownfield is lying in repose at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church with a reception to follow in its Fellowship Hall.Billie was born on November 29, 1926 in Wheeler, Texas, to Effie Ruth and William P. Hayhurst. She was raised in Menard, Texas, and attended the University of Texas. While home on Christmas break, she ran into her brother's best friend, Joe A. Brownfield, who had just returned home from World War II. It was love at first sight and the two began dating. Joe and Billie married on July 28, 1946, and moved to Waco, Texas. Two beautiful daughters, Scherry and Sally, soon followed and their son, Joe Troy, was a miraculous addition on March 2, 1962. With Billie's invaluable help, Joe started Waco Construction, Inc. in 1953, and together they grew it into one of the most successful construction companies in Texas and built some of Waco's most recognizable buildings. Joe and Billie were married for 70 amazing years and worshipped the Lord at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, where Billie was a member of the Mixson Ladies Sunday School Class for over 55 years.Billie gave of herself in so many ways with her kindness, generosity, and desire to make others happy. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and especially loved hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas at "The Ranch" in Valley Mills, where she showered her loved ones with gifts, and losses at the card table in Onze. Always fun-loving, Billie was a founding member of the "Cluckers" birthday club whose members carried chicken purses and exchanged blank birthday cards so they could be reused. She was a competitive and accomplished Duplicate Bridge player and her friends joked that she "always" won, even when she wasn't keeping score. Billie was everybody's best friend, loyal to them all, and she made everyone feel special. She always had a smile on her face and loved life because Jesus was her Savior.Mrs. B was a generous philanthropist and supported many people in need and charitable causes including Historic Waco Foundation, Christmas on the Brazos, Cotton Palace, and most notably the historic East Terrace House, to which she tirelessly gave of her time, decorating expertise, and finances, and the Joe Troy Brownfield Memorial Branch of the Waco Boys and Girls Club.Billie Brownfield was preceded in death by her husband, Joe A. Brownfield; their son, Joe Troy Brownfield; her parents, Effie Ruth and William P. Hayhurst; and her husband's parents, Ocie and Joe N. Brownfield."Mom" is survived by her loving daughters; Sally Ruth Dunn, and Scherry Joe Edens and her husband, Dave. "Grandmother" is survived by her grandchildren; John Mabry, Jr. and wife, Stephanie, Melissa Almerico and husband, Ben, David Brownfield Edens and wife, Julie, Erik Edens and wife, Megan, and Sarah Ruth Dunn. "GG" is survived by her great-grandchildren, Ava Grace Almerico, Connor Almerico, Jonah Edens, Jack Mabry, Liam Edens, Levi Edens, and Parker Elise Mabry. Mrs. B is also survived by her nieces, nephews, friends, dedicated assistants; Shirley Tennyson, Betty McLennan, Rhonda Jernigan, Jorge Hernandez, and Teresa Arias, and hairdresser, Joe Thompson.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Terrace House Museum, 100 Mill St., Waco, TX 76706 and the Joe Troy Brownfield Memorial Branch of the Waco Boys and Girls Club, 2700 N. 21st St., Waco, TX 76708.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Billie Brownfield
