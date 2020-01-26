Tim BrownApril 1, 1945 - Jan. 19, 2020Tim A. Brown, of Waco, born April 1, 1945, in Greenville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Sunday afternoon, January 19, after a lengthy battle with MS.Tim was a lifelong farmer, a father and a follower of Christ. He operated farms in Ohio, California and Texas. He married Dedria Price in 1996, and their son, Price, was born in 1998. Tim received Christ as his savior in 1951, later serving as Sunday School teacher in several churches including Evergreen Baptist church, where he had membership until his home going.He was preceded by parents, Loren and Ioda Brown.Tim is survived by his wife, Dedria; son, Price; and siblings, Nick, Letitia, and Susan. Memorial service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, February 8, Evergreen Baptist Church, 3206 Old Marlin Road, Waco TX 76705. Donations can be made to Evergreen Baptist Church in Tim's name.
