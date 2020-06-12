Sylvia Dru Brown
July 19, 1926 - June 8, 2020
Sylvia Dru Brown passed away at home in Robinson on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Sylvia graduated from Crowville High School in 1943. She received a BS degree from Louisiana Tech in 1946, a Master of Religious Education degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1949, and a Master of Science (Gerontology) degree from Baylor University in 1984. Employment included laboratory technician at Charity Hospital in Monroe, LA; house mother in Louisiana Baptist Children's Home in Monroe; bilingual kindergarten teacher at Centro Bautista de Buena Voluntad in Austin, TX; and administrator, Hillcrest Nursing Home in Waco.
Beginning in 1954, Sylvia was a member of Spanish language Baptist churches in Austin, Mexico City, Kingsville, Plainview, and Waco. For many years she served First Mexican Baptist Church of Waco as choir director, Sunday School teacher, leader of Girls' Auxiliary, and church secretary.
Sylvia was born on July 19, 1926, to Oceola Sills (deceased) and John Pharo Sills (deceased) in Crowville, LA. She was preceded in death by brothers, John P. Sills, Woodrow Wilson Sills, Dr. Robert R. Sills, Coney Oswald Sills, and Norris E. Sills; and by sisters, Ruby Logan, Bernice Enete, Hazel Oleta Boutwell, Dorothy Elaine Kelly, and Bessie Nell Tolbert.
Sylvia is survived by her husband, Dr. Lyle C. Brown; daughters, Alita Kaye Owens and Gloria Oliver; son, Paul Brown; granddaughters, Rita Gongora, Alison Dillon, and Whitney Dillon; grandson, Sam Oliver; and sisters, Dixie Smith and Ann Thornhill.
When the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, a memorial service will be held. Memorials may be made to First Mexican Baptist Church, 501 North 4th Street, Waco, TX, 76701 or to a charity of your choice.
