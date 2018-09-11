Robert BrownMay 14, 1949 - Sept. 8, 2018Robert Brown, Sr., 69 of Elm Mott, passed away Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at his residence. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Thoughts and memories can be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.