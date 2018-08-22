Rita BrownApril 2, 1927 - Aug. 21, 2018Rita Brown, a resident of Waco, Texas, for 41 years, entered her Heavenly home, Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 24, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Bill Packer officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour before service at the funeral home.She married Johnny Brown, February 3, 1947, and had two children.Surviving family includes, Johnny Mack Brown and wife, Debra, of Checotah, OK, and Rita Gale Ryan and husband, Dalton, of Robinson; brother, Truman Young of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters, Joan McDaniel of Bossier, Louisiana, and Addie Jane Winans of Tulsa, OK; she also left behind seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and friends.The family would like to give a huge Thanks to the staff at Greenview Manor for the excellent care they provided to her during her stay, especially the secure unit. They made her feel like she was at home and everyone knew her as "Granny", and Interim Hospice.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church in Crawford.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
