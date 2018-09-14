Ola Mae BrownApril 20, 1927 - Sept. 6, 2018Ola Mae Sadler Palmquist Brown was born, April 20, 1927, to MB and Molly Sadler on their farm in Crawford, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Chapel Hill Memorial Park.She was the fourth of five daughters raised doing farm chores, including milking cows before and after school.Mae married Edwin T. Palmquist and became a homemaker and mother of three children. Once the youngest entered school she went to work for Sears Waco as a seamstress in custom drapes and later as a cashier until her retirement.Several years after Edwin passed away, Mae married Wayne Brown. They traveled the United States in their RV making many friends all the way. Her and Wayne eventually settled on Mae's son's ranch in Lexington, Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth F. Palmquist of Lexington; and sisters, Dora, Dorothy, and Ada.Her remaining family is her sister, Helen Bragewitz of Temple. Following family of DFW; daughters, Nancy Palmquist, Beverly Kay Finch and husband, John; grandchildren, Shawn Finch, Shannon Cross, Clint Finch, and Ginger Cook and husband, Chris; great-granddaughters, Brailey Finch, Brooke Finch, Nikki Cross, and Alyssa Cross; also loving nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

