Lewis Charles BrownApril 10, 1934 - August 14, 2018Lewis Charles Brown 84, of Bellmead, Texas, passed away, Tuesday, August 14, 2018.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Jimmie Hunter officiating, interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Charles loved his family, his church and jazz music. He enjoyed family vacations and encouraged his children and grandchildren to continue the annual vacation tradition.An only child born, April 10, 1934, he was preceded in death by both parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Brown of Peoria, Illinois.Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Florene Joyce Brown. He leaves to mourn his children, Charles Brown of Peoria, Il, Rev. Anthony Brown (Sharon) of Tyler, TX, Charlar Brown-Green of San Antonio, TX, Alex Brown (Veda) of Dallas, TX.Twelve grandchildren, Brandy Bryant, Torrence Patterson, Latoya Brown and Bianca Brown all of Peoria, Illinois, Melanie Booker and Casey Brown (Kristen) of Tyler, Justin Brown (Naketa) of Dallas, Anthony Green II (Ashley), and Aaron Green of San Antonio, Andrew Green (Lizzette) of Fort Worth, and Jacelyn Brown, and Jacory Brown of Dallas.Thirteen great-grandchildren, BreAija Bryant, Qualyan Brown, Asiya Bryant, Maliyah Brooks, Jaydon Brown, Justin Brown Jr., Nikhel Parker, Casey Brown II, JuMya Brown, Brooklyn Brown, Carter Brown, Justyce Brown, Ava Green, two great-great-grandchildren, Qualyan Brown Jr. and Devyani Bryant.A sister-ln-law, Agnes Gray (Doyle) and brother-in-law, Christopher Goins (Joan), both of Bryan, TX; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Two god-children, Kaneisha Black-Hill and Jonni Markel Flemings-Sykes, one god-granddaughter, Adyson Starks, and one adopted son, Jesse Snead. The family would like to extend a special thank you for all the wonderful care given by Kindred Hospice and Windcrest Senior Care of San Antonio, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
