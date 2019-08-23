Leo BrownDec. 4, 1919 - Aug. 16, 2019Leo Brown passed away August 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 11 am, Saturday, August 24, at Carver Park Baptist Church. Burial in Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

