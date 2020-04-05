Juanita Brown Nov. 28, 1921 - March 27, 2020 Juanita Brown passed away March 27, 2020. Services will be lived streamed at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 11, from McDowell Funeral Home, LLC Facebook page. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Juanita was born to Carey and Emily McGrue on November 28, 1921, in Madisonville, Texas. She was the second of nine children. At an early age, she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized by the Rev. W.M. Fennell at Chapel Hill Church in High Prairie, Madison County, Texas. As a little girl, she loved playing hopscotch and any games that included balls. Juanita attended elementary school at High Prairie School in Madison County, Texas, and graduated from Madisonville High School where she played basketball. In 1939, while Juanita was attending a school track meet, she noticed and was immediately interested in one of the contestants. So, she made sure she walked by him, turned to look at him, and smiled, which got his attention. She later acknowledged that it was love at first sight. She met Frank Brown in April, 1939, and they married on November 19 of that same year in Madisonville, Texas. They could not afford a honeymoon, but she said every day was a honeymoon for them. They lived in various places in Texas; first in Madisonville with his parents, and subsequently in various Texas locations where Frank was employed. Their final home city was Waco, Texas, where they lived together for 72 years. She was married to Frank for more than 78 years before The Lord called him home on November 27, 2017. Juanita went to be with her God, her husband, and other loved ones, on March 27, 2020. Juanita was an excellent cook. She loved cooking for her family and for her church family. Everyone especially loved her homemade carrot cake. Other baking favorites of hers were sweet potato pie, lemon meringue pie, and cheesecake. You could ask anyone what she most loved to eat, and they would tell you it was cornbread dressing. She worked in Waco for Woods Manufacturing and Wolf Manufacturing. She also did occasional work as a seamstress. One of her favorite pastimes was quilting. Her quilts were very popular! She gave some away to family members and received many special requests for her quilting skills. Just as in her work life, Juanita was respected, admired, and loved in her personal life. She was very sophisticated, loved to dress well, outgoing, and always helpful. She assisted her husband as they organized the River Oaks Neighborhood Watch for the protection and safety of their neighborhood. She was a deaconess at Pleasant Olive Baptist Church of Waco, and a member of the Cherry Park Neighborhood Group. Juanita Brown enjoyed life! She was fully supportive of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved being with them and always encouraged them in their various educational and sports activities. They knew that they could always call on her for any reason whatsoever. She also loved to travel. She and Frank often visited their children and spouses throughout the United States. Two of her most memorable trips involved cruises with family members to the Caribbean and South America. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Carey and Emily McGrue; her beloved husband, Frank C. Brown, Sr.; siblings, Claudine Murray, Arelia Erby, Carey D. "C. D." McGrue Jr., Jessie McGrue, James McGrue, Melvin R. McGrue, and Milton R. McGrue; son, Frank C. Brown, Jr.; and granddaughter, D'Aun Brown. She leaves, to remember her in love, sister, Margerie Dugan; sister-in-law, Clarice McGrue; her children, Thomas Brown, Margaret Gilkey, Mattie Scott, Thelma Bickham, Ruby Sneed, James Brown, and Cynthia Young.
