Thomas J. Brown Jr. April 23, 1962 - June 3, 2020 Thomas J. Brown, Jr. passed away June 3, 2020. Live streaming at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, on the funeral home Facebook. Burial at Waco Memorial. Viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday.

