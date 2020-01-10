Frank C. Brown, Jr.April 25, 1950 - Dec. 29, 2019Frank C. Brown, Jr. passed away December 29. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, at Pleasant Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

