Cornelius Brown Jr.

March 30, 1954 - March 4, 2020

Cornelius Joe "Buffalo" Brown, Jr. passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Avenue, in Waco.

