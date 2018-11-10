Johnny BrownMay 1, 1938 - Nov. 6, 2018Johnny "John" Weathers Brown, passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 12, at Sparks Memorial United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Dennis Dutton officiating. The church is providing lunch in the fellowship hall at 12:00 p.m., on Monday. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, 806 S.W. 2nd St. Hubbard, Texas 76648. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 11, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Johnny was born, May 1, 1938, in Mart, Texas. He married Linda Lane on June 30, 1981 in Hubbard, Texas. He was an auto parts transporter for several years until retiring.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Frank Giles Brown and Mary Alice Brown; and nephew, Jim Brown in September 2018.He is survived by his wife, Linda Brown; nephews and nieces, Jeff Brown and wife, Bethany, and Tommy Brown and wife, Vallee Green Brown, Missy Engler and husband, Robert, Anita Brown and Debbie Brown; and several great-nephews and nieces.Memorials may be made to Sparks Memorial United Methodist Church, 900 Maxfield St. Waco, TX 76705.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
