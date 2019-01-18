Johnny R. BrownJan. 18, 1964 - Nov. 23, 2018Johnny R. Brown of Bellmead passed away in ND on Nov. 23, 2018. A memorial service honoring his life will be Jan. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bellmead. In lieu of flowers, love offerings may be given to grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

