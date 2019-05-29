Johnie BrownDec. 17, 1929 - May 21, 2019Johnie Mable Brown, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 21, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, at Good Samaritan Baptist Church in Waco. Interment will follow at Doris Miller Memorial Park in Waco. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, June 1, at the church.Johnie was born in High Bank, Texas, on Maxwell Hill. She graduated high school in Austin, Texas. She married the late Walter T. Brown of Charleston, West Virginia. She was a homemaker, a licensed beautician, an avid cook and gardener, a foster parent for 20 plus years, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars of Texas for many years.Johnie was preceded in death by her parents, and all ten of her siblings.She is survived by her four children: Walter Brown and Pat of Waco, Paula Dawson of Dallas, D. Vanessa Brown of Lewisville, and Thomas Brown and Thereasa of Arlington; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and foster children.Branford/Dawson Funeral Home718 South 7th St.Temple, Texas 76504(254) 773-2053Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.