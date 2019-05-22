Johnie Mable BrownDec. 17, 1929 - May 21, 2019Johnie Mable Brown passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Services are pending.Branford/DawsonFuneral HomeTemple, TX 76594(254) 773-2053Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

