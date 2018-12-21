Jethro BrownSept. 29, 1932 - Dec. 11, 2018Services for Jethro Brown will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church in Mart. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 21, at the funeral home. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

