Gunner BrownNov. 11, 1991 - Nov. 25, 2018Gunner Scott Brown, 27, passed away Sunday, November 25, 2018. The family will receive visitors 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 1, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, Texas.Gunner was born November 11, 1991, in Waco, Texas, to Gregg Brown and Rebecca Brown. He was the life of the party whose smile could light up any room he walked into. Gunner brought so much joy and happiness to his family and friends.Gunner was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Reba Brown; grandfather, John Rodriguez; uncle, Jack Brown; and aunt, Patricia Davis.He is survived by his mother, Becky Brown; father, Greg Brown and fiancée, Tonya Weller; sister, Amanda Falkenberg and husband, Richard; nephew, Aric Falkenberg; son, Landonn Brown; grandmother, Angelita Rodriguez; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

