Freddie S. BrownAug. 28, 1956 - Aug. 31, 2019Freddie Shelton Brown, 63, of Bellmead, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at White Rock Cemetery in Ross, TX. Visitation will be 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home.Freddie was born August 28, 1956 in Waco, Texas to Clarence and Zola (Murphy) Brown. At the age of seven years old he moved to Bellmead and graduated from La Vega High School in 1976. He was a pirate through and through, from coaching La Vega Little League for many many years to grilling food for Friday night football with the Athletic Booster Club. Freddie formed many long lasting relationships with Board members, coaches and especially the ball players. If someone needed help, from a fundraiser to cooking some beans, Freddie was always there. We will all miss his cooking. No one can make his homemade dressing, fried pies from scratch or his famous pot of beans, ("not even his boys got that recipe out of him") maybe we will figure it out someday. Freddie received a degree in Meat Marking from T.S.T.I. and had worked different jobs in the past. Most recently he worked at his sister's newspaper "Silver Dollar Press" where he sold advertising. Like everyone always said, "He could sell ice to an Eskimo". He was definitely one of a kind and there was no one else like him.Freddie always said on August 1, 1990 he married the love of his life, Tina White Sullivan. They merged his 3 sons, her 2 sons and they added a son to form their family. On their 25th anniversary with family and friends present they renewed their vows.Freddie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ray Brown.Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Tina Brown of Bellmead; sons, Derrick Brown and wife, Christine, of Frisco, TX, T.C. Brown and wife, Savannah, of Lubbock, TX, Micah Sullivan and wife, Tiffany, of Yukon, OK, U.S. Navy PO2 Aaron Brown of Port Hueneme, CA, Zachary Sullivan and wife, Brittany, of China Spring, TX and Travis Brown of Waco; grandchildren, Landon Brown, Erinn Hurley, Olivia Sullivan, Owen Sullivan, Peyton Sullivan and Harlow Brown; sisters, Maxine Young and Mike Parker of Plano, TX, Wanda Lambie and husband, Gary, of Chalk Bluff, TX and Bertha Frazier and husband, Mike, of Coolidge, TX; and several nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Terry Dawson, Terry Upchurch, Jodie McAdams, Charles Trickett, Ralph Vanegas, Rip Brown, Bubba Bailey, Ronnie Cleere, Kenneth Wells and Nick Alarcon; Honorary pallbearers will be, Randall Harris, Tommy Cox, Tony Torres, Jesse Ruiz, Curtis Sigler, Gary Estes, Brandon Bowles, Rusty Reddell, Rey Tovar, Damean Crist, Kyle Voss and friends gone too soon, Larry Williams, Roland Simick and Jesse Hernandez.The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Fernandez, Dr. Reese, Dr. Pitts, Dr. Loden, Providence ICU nurses Kim and Carleen, 3 North nurses station especially Kelsi and Dylan and Providence Hospice Place. And a heartfelt special thank you to Kacy Kirk for all the time you spent helping out, We can't express enough how much it meant to us.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
