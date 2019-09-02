Freddie S. BrownAugust 28, 1956 - August 31, 2019Freddie S. Brown, of Bellmead, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at White Rock Cemetery in Ross. Visitation will be 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.