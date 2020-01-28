Ed BrownDec. 09, 1928 - Jan. 24, 2020Ed L. Brown passed away on January 24, 2020. Memorial service will be Friday, 1:00 p.m., January 31, at Renew Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd. with the Reverent Wayne Williams officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m.Ed was born December 9, 1928, in Waco, Texas, to E.L. and Lennie Mae (Oliver) Brown. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and studied Civil Engineering at Lamar Technical College. He was employed as a construction inspector at the City of Waco for 20 years. Following his retirement, he began a second career phase as an entrepreneur, owning several businesses.Ed was preceded in death by his mother and father, and a multitude of close friends. He is survived by his children; Carol Behringer, Rick Brown, Terry Brown and wife, Brenda, and Chris Brown and wife, Judy; grandchildren Cory Brown, Justin Brown, Tiffany Kays, Weston Brown, Krisan Brown, Amanda Brown, Robert Brown, Jennifer Peck, Sarah Wingrove, and 4 great-grandchildren; brother Jerry Brown and wife, Sandra, along with caregiver Linda White.Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Brown, Justin Brown, Weston Brown, Cory Brown, Mark Matthews, Brent Matthews, Bob Shaw, Austin Turner, and Tommy Jennings.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Renew Church Waco or Providence St. Catherin Hospice.
