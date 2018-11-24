Dortha Lorene BrownAug. 28, 1925 - Nov. 20, 2018Dortha "Dot" Lorene Brown passed away November 20, 2018. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday November 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Rev. Sam Shreffler officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 23, at the funeral home.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
