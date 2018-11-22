Dortha Lorene BrownAug. 28, 1925 - Nov. 20, 2018Dortha "Dot" Lorene Brown passed away November 20, 2018. The first of ten children, Dot was born August 28, 1925 to Lonnie and Lois (Meador) Braden. She married Leonard D. "L.D." Brown September 6, 1945, in Waco, and they were together until L.D. passed away in 2003. Dot loved family and was happy being a wife and homemaker, a sister and sister-in-law, an aunt and great-aunt, and a godmother. She especially enjoyed keeping mementos of her family tree by recording births and weddings, and collecting photos. Dot was a lifelong member of the Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene.She was preceded in death by her husband, L.D.; sisters, Helen Jo Scoggins, Louise Threadgill, Catherine Santhuff, Patricia Dobias, Nettie Jackson; and brother, Windol Braden.Dot is survived by her sisters; Alice White and husband, Bill, Bettie Hughes, and Judy Murphy and husband, Leon; sister-in-law, Dorothy Braden; godson, Danny Braden; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, November 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with The Rev. Sam Shreffler officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 23, at the funeral home.Memorials can be made to Robinson Cemetery Association, 620 E. Stegall Road, Robinson, Texas, 76706.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
