Dorris Lain BrownSept. 14, 1917 - Sept. 7, 2018Dorris Lain Brown passed away, Friday, September 7, 2018, at Westview Manor Nursing Home, in McGregor, Texas. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Dr. Joe Weldon Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Gholson Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Dorris was born, September 14, 1917, in Waco, Texas, to Benjamin and Julia Lain. She grew up during the Great Depression, and after her marriage to James, Dorris worked for many years as an advertising manager for two of the better stores of the 1950s and 60s, Goldstein-Migel and The R.E. Cox Company. She was one of the first women in a management position at any retail store in the Waco area and was a past President of the Waco Ad Club, past member of the BWA, and was active in several other associations. Her family was and is very proud of her accomplishments. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; and three sisters.She is survived by one son, Arthur B. Brown and wife, Cherie; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.Pallbearers are Stephen Brown, Allen Brown, David Brown, Michael Brown, Michael Mercer and Sean Board.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
- Updated
Photos from Saturday's memorial service in Washington, D.C., and Sunday's funeral and burial at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
- Updated
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
- Updated
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.