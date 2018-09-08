Dorris Lain BrownSept. 14, 1917 - Sept. 7, 2018Dorris Lain Brown passed away, Friday, September 7, 2018, at Westview Manor Nursing Home, in McGregor, Texas. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 9, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Dr. Joe Weldon Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Gholson Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Dorris was born, September 14, 1917, in Waco, Texas, to Benjamin and Julia Lain. She grew up during the Great Depression, and after her marriage to James, Dorris worked for many years as an advertising manager for two of the better stores of the 1950s and 60s, Goldstein-Migel and The R.E. Cox Company. She was one of the first women in a management position at any retail store in the Waco area and was a past President of the Waco Ad Club, past member of the BWA, and was active in several other associations. Her family was and is very proud of her accomplishments. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; and three sisters.She is survived by one son, Arthur B. Brown and wife, Cherie; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.Pallbearers are Stephen Brown, Allen Brown, David Brown, Michael Brown, Michael Mercer and Sean Board.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

