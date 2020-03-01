Daniel BrownJan. 2, 1962 - Feb. 26, 2020Daniel "Danny" Brown, surrounded by his family, went to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020. A Celebration Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 2, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Murphree Cemetery in Evant, Texas. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Danny, born in Waco, Texas, on January 2, 1962, spent the majority of his childhood in Evant. After graduating from Evant High School, he attended Tarleton State University where he earned a Bachelor of Business degree. Danny was a well-known and beloved restaurateur in the Waco area. His faith, work ethic, attention to detail, and caring nature made him stand out to all. He never met a stranger.Danny was married to his best friend, Laurie Brown, and was blessed with his beautiful children, Travis Brown, Monica Brown, and David Shea.His father, Harold Milton Brown, and his mother, Eva May Brown, preceded Danny in death.Danny is survived by his wife, Laurie Brown; children, Travis Brown, Monica Brown, and stepson, David Shea; brothers, Rex and Kathy Brown, Terry and Frances Brown, Joe and Sharlyn Brown, and their families; and many loving cousins.Pallbearers will be Travis Brown, David Shea, Robert West, Shayne Embry, Wade Hewitt, Andy Peregrine, Brent Bain and Michael Ward.Memorials may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation: https://www.pcf.org.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
