Charollett BrownApril 1, 1959 - Feb. 17, 2020Charollett D. Brown passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with the Rev. Al Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Doris Miller Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Charollett was born April 1, 1959, in Waco, Texas. She was a devoted wife and mother, who took time out to help family and friends. She worked as a hotel attendant at LaQuinta Inn for many years, until retiring and starting a business with her husband. She co-owned Brown's Pest Control for 21 years. Charollett loved spending time with family and hosting many holiday dinners. Her favorite thing to do was play Spades and joke around. During her downtime, people could catch her at home watching science fiction shows or playing on her iPad. If she was not relaxing at home, she was traveling to exotic places with her husband. Charollett was a loving supportive person, who will continue to make an impact on the lives of everyone who knew her.She was preceded in death by her mother, Mae Pearl Mollett; father, Robert Mollett; and brother, Douglas Washington.She is survived by her husband, John Craig Brown; daughters, LaTasha C. Mollett and Amanda D. Brown; grandsons, Billy I. John King and Javiion C. Brown; sisters, Dorothy Crain, Christina Wilson, Kimberly Mollett, and Jackie Mollett; brothers, Bobby Mollett and Patrick Mollett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Pallbearers are Kelvin Vaughn, David Wayne Vaughn, Douglas Washington, Jr., Jerry Vaughn, Barry Vaughn, and Curtis White. Honorary pallbearer will be her nephew, Robert Mosley.Lamentation 3:31-33: For no one is cast off by the Lord forever. Though he brings grief, he will show compassion, so great is his unfailing love. For he does not willingly bring affliction or grief to anyone.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
To send flowers to the family of Charollett Brown, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before Charollett's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before Charollett's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.