Charlsie BrownJuly 22, 1927 - Feb. 11, 2019Charlsie Allison Brown, age 91, of Marlin, passed away peacefully Monday, February 11, 2019, in Round Rock, TX. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., February 16, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. Family will receive friend's one hour before the service at 1:00 p.m. for visitation.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

