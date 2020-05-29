Barbara Browder
June 28, 1949 - May 25, 2020
Barbara Helen Browder died peacefully at a local nursing facility after a brief illness. Barbara was born in Groesbeck, Texas, to Helen Cox Browder and Joseph Hardy Browder, Jr. She moved to Waco, Texas, at an early age and attended Waco schools and later Baylor University, where she graduated with a degree in education. She was presented as a debutante by the Hedonia Club of Waco. She taught elementary education in Arlington and later earned a master's degree at the University of North Texas. Barbara was a member of the Junior League and served as President of the Junior League of Arlington.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Helen.
She leaves behind her partner, Gary Merritt; sons, Callan Nokes and wife, Kelli, and Cameron Nokes and wife, Hannah; her siblings, Bond Browder and wife, LuAnn, Barrie Heres and husband, Pete, Blake Browder and wife, Crissy, and Bram Browder; and her granddaughters, Carter, Hunter, Presley, Eloise, and Grace Nokes.
Barbara was bigger than life and enjoyed being with family and friends, both hearing and telling great stories. She adored her granddaughters and sons, and she will be dearly missed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be having a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Planned Parenthood of Central Texas, Fuzzy Friends Rescue, or the charity of your choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.