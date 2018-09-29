Lonnie BrooksOct. 19, 1956 - Sept. 14, 2018Services for Lonnie Brooks, known as "Hook & Bull" will be at 1 P.M., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at St. Mary Baptist Church in Mart. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

