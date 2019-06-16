Duncan BrooksOct. 9, 1961 - June 12, 2019Early on the morning of June 12, 2019, Duncan Palmer Brooks went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He died of natural causes. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, at Crossroads Fellowship Church in Woodway, Texas, followed by a reception at the church. His family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday evening, June 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.Duncan was born on October 9, 1961, to Samuel Palmer and Louise Lenoir Brooks in Big Spring, Texas. He grew up in Dallas and graduated from First Baptist Academy where he excelled at football and track and field. After high school Duncan attended Baylor University where he established many life-long friends as a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Duncan received a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Geology. He was very proud of his Baylor heritage, including his great-grandfather, Dr. Samuel Palmer Brooks, former president of Baylor University.Following graduation, Duncan remained in Waco where he built his business and became the first certified arborist in Central Texas. He was known for his honesty and integrity as he helped his customers fight oak wilt and preserve their majestic trees. Duncan had a love of scripture throughout his entire life, which developed as a young boy spending each morning studying and memorizing the Proverbs with his mother. Duncan loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. This passion also began at a young age when he spent his summers exploring the Red River while visiting his grandparents, and he passed that enthusiasm on to his children and nieces and nephews. Duncan was also a gun enthusiast and he never met one he didn't like.But perhaps what was most important to him was his family. He had four gorgeous children and a very close extended family, and there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with them hunting, fishing and playing at the beach. Visiting with family and friends was also one of his favorite pastimes and he was a natural storyteller.Duncan was outgoing and never without a smile on his face. He was always ready for the next adventure and was usually the life of the party. He was always first to lead the way in exploring the next bend in the river.Duncan was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his brother, Robert Sims Brooks of Liberty Hill; sister, Susan Brooks Hanson and husband, Gary, of Sherman; daughter, Leah Jeannette Brooks-Hall and husband, Britain, of Denton; son, Duncan Palmer Brooks, Jr.; son, Gray Blackbourne Brooks; daughter, Claire Lenoir Brooks, all of Waco; and his especially close cousin, Max Emerson Cogswell, Jr. and wife, Sheryl, of Sherman. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews with whom he had close relationships.Serving as honorary pallbearers are nephews: Brooks Hanson, Walker Hanson, Samuel Hanson, Palmer Brooks, Trey Cogswell, and Robert Cogswell.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBFamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
