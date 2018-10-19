Anna Saladino BrooksJune 30, 1925 - Oct. 16, 2018Anna Saladino Brooks passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Visitation will be 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 20, at Holy Cross Cemetery.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.