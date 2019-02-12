Morris BronaughApril 23, 1935 - Feb. 9, 2019Morris Carlton "Moco" Bronaugh, 83, of Waco, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at a local hospital. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 14, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, at Bellmead Funeral Home."Moco" was born April 23, 1935, to Lannes M. and Dena Diddle Bronaugh in Waco, Texas. He attended McGregor High School before joining the Army in August 1957. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, Expert Badge (Rifle) and Sharpshooter Badge (Bar).After the Army he worked for Archenhold. He then worked for Swedes Brake and Valve for 52 years until he retired. He lived most of his life on the same property in McGregor, Texas.He was preceded in death by his entire family and had no living relatives. He did however have lots of friends. He enjoyed meeting friends at the coffee shop and attending Trinity Fellowship where he was a member. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He was a skilled predator caller and was one of the best machinist in McLennan County.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
