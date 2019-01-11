Elizabeth Wasson BroadwayOct. 2, 1920 - Jan. 10, 2019Mrs. Elizabeth Wasson Broadway, age 98, of Woodway, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019 in Woodway, Texas. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 12, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco.Elizabeth was born on October 2, 1920 to Walter and Louella (Reeder) Wasson in Buffalo, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Elizabeth graduated from Southwestern State University of Georgetown at the early age of 20. She taught school for many years. Elizabeth enjoyed riding horses and spending time outdoors. Elizabeth truly lived life to the fullest and had strong faith in Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Broadway; and sister, Jean Patrick and husband, Charles.Survivors include her son, Bill Patrick and wife, Joann of Poughkeepsie, New York; daughter, Gale Patrick of Arlington; son, John Patrick of Hewitt; daughter, Lisa Marek of Speegleville; grandchildren: Patrick Gosline, Tess Brewer, Darren and Damien Patrick; and four great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
