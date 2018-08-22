Floyd Brittain, Jr.Dec. 3, 1932 - Aug. 18, 2018Floyd Thomas Brittain Jr., 85, of Robinson, passed away, Saturday, August 18, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. A private burial, with military honors, will precede the memorial service.Floyd was born to Floyd and Louise Brittain in Waco, Texas, December 3, 1932. His world changed forever, when he laid his "baby blue eyes" on his livelong sweetheart, Shirley Grebe. Their enduring love and commitment has been an example to family and friends throughout six decades.Floyd graduated from Waco High School in 1951, briefly attended Sam Houston State, then served his country and was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army in 1962. Floyd received his Certification of Diesel Mechanics from Lamar, which led him to a 43 year career with Central Freight Lines.The Lord and his family were everything to Floyd. His bright smile and unselfish manner were contagious, and he immediately established a personal relationship with all he met. He loved to travel, and one of his all-time favorite trips was with Shirley, to Mount Rushmore. Camping at Inks Lake became a yearly tradition. He taught everyone to fish, water ski and enjoy a sunset cruise to Devils Hole. Brushy Creek, Floyd's farm, was another of his passions where he raised cattle.He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Louise Brittain; sisters, Anita Lee Brittain and Francis Lumpkin; and Aunt Fava Harrison.Floyd is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Brittain; children, Candice Aldrich, Amy Hensel and husband, Alan, Tommy Brittain, Steven Brittain, and David Brittain; grandchildren, Heath Brittain and wife, Ashley, Courtney Hager and husband, Preston, Travis Aldrich and wife, Brittany, David Brittain, Sara Brittain, Harrison Gray, Katy Brittain, and Vivian Brittain; six great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins and friends.The family thanks the ICU doctors, and nurses, at Baylor Scott and White. Floyd loved them all, especially his favorite, Chandler.Donations may be made to St. Mary's of the Assumption, Waco, Texas. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.