Katherine BritainJune 23, 1958 - April 19, 2019Katherine "Katy" Sherman Britain passed away on April 19, 2019. Katy was born on June 23, 1958 in Laredo and moved to College Station, Texas as a young girl. There, she developed her innate friendliness, as the cadets greeted her with an enthusiastic "Howdy!" daily. She spent several years in Dallas, where she went to elementary school and developed many lifelong friends before moving to Waco in 1967. As a multi-generation resident of Waco, she graduated from Richfield High School, where she met Don and where she became integrally involved in the community and started her family.Her life revolved around her family, her faith and her love of friends and animals. Her family was central to her life. She loved her children, Holly, Elizabeth (Liz) and Cullan dearly. She made sure that all of them were busy, loved and supported. She was an avid supporter at Holly's softball games. She followed Liz across the state in her many cheerleading contests. And, she enthusiastically cheered Cullan's football team. Her children were always in her thoughts. She cherished family events, planning and cooking for her large brood. More importantly, she was the first to reach out to and support a family member or friend in need. She also had a deep faith and cherished being a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Her faith was on display daily, as she encouraged people with a smile and a cheerful "have a Blessed Day!" She deeply loved her friends and her dogs. She never met a stranger; and won friends easily through her constant smile, gift for conversation and her love of people.Her passion for animals was known across Waco. Whether a little girl or adult, stray animals always found a home with her, which meant she typically had several rescue dogs in her home at any given time.Katy worked as a salesperson at Richard Karr Motors in Waco, which was not just her job, because as all things were with Katy, it was another avenue to meet people and brighten their day. She also volunteered at Fuzzy Friends, an animal shelter that allowed her to spend time to help animals find a home and live happier lives. Katy was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Ann Sherman Klein; and her stepfather, Stuart Warren Klein.She is survived by daughters, Holly Ann Britain, and Katherine (Liz) Britain Stephens; son, Cullan R. Britain, grandson, Jack Fitzgerald Stephens; father, Robert M. (Bob) Sherman; stepmother Jeanine Sherman; brothers, Robert Sherman, and Haag Sherman; sister, Nelwyn (Nellie) Sherman; aunt, Mary Hanson, lifelong friend, Leta Harrell, and countless relatives and friends. She will be missed greatly by all of them. A service to celebrate the life of Katy will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with The Reverend Raymond Joe Waldon officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX 76710.In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Fuzzy Friends Rescue for memorial contributions.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
