Judy K. BrinkDec. 21, 1950 - Aug. 6, 2018Judy Kay Brink, 67, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018. A memorial visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Born, December 21, 1950, Judy was known for her love of family and empathetic nature. She exemplified this on many occasions by placing her loved ones above all no matter the situation. Judy found great joy in nurturing and spending time with her grandchildren, relaxing outside when the Texas sun permitted, and listening to Celtic music. She worked a number of years at Baylor University, Waco School District, and the Waco Police Department making her a staple in the local community and beloved by many. Saturday mornings would place her at breakfast with family. Other days binge-watching reality TV with her daughter-in-law but never mincing words concerning how she felt. Sadly, Judy passed away, August 6, 2018, surrounded by those who cherished her most.She is survived by her husband, Michael Hall; son, Brady and daughter-in-law, Nicole Brink; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Ryan Blackwell; and grandchildren, Nicholas Beltran, Jamie Brink, Sophia and Olivia Blackwell.You may sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
