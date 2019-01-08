Marie Bridger ScottAug. 06, 1929 - Jan. 05, 2019Marie Bridger Scott (Koepf), age 89, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 5, 2019 in Robinson, Texas.Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 9, at Waco Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, located at 6623 S I35 in Waco, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 10, at Bruceville Baptist Church in Bruceville, Texas. Graveside services will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, located at 7671 S I35 in Waco, Texas.Marie was born to Sumner and Rowena Koepf on August 6, 1929 in Bruceville, Texas. She was a 1946 graduate from Bruceville-Eddy HS. On October 3, 1947, Marie married Darrell "Buck" Bridger (Grandad) and to their 44-year union before his passing, one daughter was born: Donna Marie Bridger. Marie was a life-long resident of Bruceville, Texas, a life-long member of Bruceville Baptist Church, and served as Post Master of the Bruceville Post Office for 19 years. On October 18, 1995, Marie married CW Scott (Paw Paw) in Bruceville, Texas and gained a bonus family, in which she treasured immensely. Together, they had 23 wonderful and happy years together.Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Sumner and Rowena Koepf; husband, Darrell "Buck" Bridger; and great-grandson, Bridger Hogan.Marie is survived by her loving husband, CW Scott of Robinson; daughter, Donna Hogan, and husband, Frankie, of Robinson; step-daughter, Carolyn Koepf, and husband, Weldon, of Glenrose and family; step-son, Craig Scott, and wife, Brandi, of Palestine and family; grandson, Darrell Hogan, and wife, Lori, of Granbury; granddaughter, Cherie Walker, and husband, Eric, of Robinson; six great-grandchildren: Kassidy Montgomery, and husband, Brian, Ashlan Brock, Kailee Brock, Matt Walker, Kennedy Miller, and Jace Walker; two great-great-grandchildren: Judson Bridger Montgomery and Oaklyn Marie Montgomery; sister, Mary LaLois Rainer; and many other loving family members and friends.Pallbearers will be Ron Rainer, Earnest Rainer, Chris Rainer, Marshall Hermer, Darrell Hogan, Eric Walker, Brian Montgomery, Matt Walker, and Jace Walker.The family would like to thank Interim Hospice, especially Catherine and Dee, for the exceptional care that they provided during Marie's last years here with us.In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made in memory of Marie to Bruceville Baptist Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
