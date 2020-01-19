Earl Lee BrewingtonJuly 15, 1941 - Jan. 17, 2020Earl Lee Brewington, Sr., passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Robert Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, at the funeral home.Earl was born July 15, 1941 to Earl Mc Lee Moore and Novis Mae Strange Brewington, in Waco, TX. He worked for many years delivering telegrams for Western Union until he opened his own messenger and delivery service in Waco. Earl was an avid collector of treasures.Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Novis Brewington; and his twin brother, Gerald Novis Brewington.He is survived by his children, Terry and husband, Robert Patterson, Earl L. Brewington, Jr., Susan and husband, Darren Boortz, Scott Ray Brewington, Angel and husband, Julian Castaño, and Christopher Lee Brewington; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and longtime friend, Debbie Flores.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Brewington, Earl Lee
