Kenneth C. BrewerDec. 6, 1942 - March 29, 2019Kenneth Charles Brewer, 76, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, after a brief illness. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Waco, Memorial Park, with The Rev. Amos Humphries officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home.The family appreciates the excellent care given by the ICU nurses at Providence Hospital.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

